By Jake Howard

It’s been a hot minute since we caught up with Bodhi Aguilar, or Bodacious Bojangles, as he’s known on Instagram. One of the key players in the next generation of San Clemente surf stars, the stylish goofy-footer has been on a roll lately.

Most recently, Bodhi played a key role in the San Clemente Board Riders Club being crowned the South Central Division Champs of the West Coast Board Riders regular season. The team-style competition took place in Newport Beach on Earth Day, April 22, where San Clemente faced off against clubs from Newport Beach, Laguna Beach and crosstown rival Dana Point.

For the effort, Bodhi and the San Clemente crew will host the U.S. Board Riders Championships at Lower Trestles from May 25-27.

Other than that, Bodhi’s been working hard at his surfing, competing in various events, training down at Lowers, and with the support of companies including Vissla, Lost, Electric and Sun Bum, he’s well-stocked with all the best gear to help him chase those dreams.

Congrats to Bodhi and all the surfers on the San Clemente Board Riders team, and good luck at Lowers later this month.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.