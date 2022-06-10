Grom of the Week: Bella Kenworthy

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Jake Howard

Huge congratulations to all of the surfers, coaches, parents and supporters of USA Surfing. The ISA World Junior Championship just wrapped up in El Salvador, with the Stars and Stripes taking home the team bronze medal behind Hawaii and Australia.

The best result from the American squad came from San Clemente’s own Bella Kenworthy, who earned an individual silver medal in the Women’s Under 16 division behind Canada’s Erin Brooks. The accomplishment is no simple feat.

Bella Kenworthy. Photo: Courtesy of ISA/Sean Evans

The ISA World Junior Championship took place over nine days in Surf City, El Salvador, and featured a record 419 athletes and 45 national teams. The surf barely dropped below head-high the entire time, and the level of talent in the water was perhaps the highest it’s ever been for this event.

“As far as I am concerned, these are the best World Junior Surfing Championships in history. The best waves, the largest amount of competitors, the largest amount of teams and the largest amount of supporting crew that came along with the athletes,” said ISA President Fernando Aguerre.

The only other American to earn an individual medal in the event was Florida’s Zoe Benedetto, who earned the copper medal in the Women’s Under 18 division.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

