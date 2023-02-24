We absolutely love it when someone in our amazing surf community writes in to nominate a Grom of the Week, and this week it’s San Clemente’s Audrey Denos earning top honors.

Audrey’s surfing was brought to our attention last week by one of the best surf moms on the beach, and we’re so stoked to be able to shine some light on this incredible young athlete.

A hard-charging regular-footer who surfs for San Clemente High, Denos helped lead the Tritons to a California state title last year. A distinguished member of the Class of 2024, she hopes to keep the winning ways going.

Last November, Denos joined a cadre of local girls up in Santa Cruz, where she competed in the O’Neill Cold Water Classic. She gained invaluable experience competing against some of North America’s top talent on the WSL’s Qualifying Series, and we can’t wait to see her step up her game more in the future.

Most recently, Denos caught fire last weekend at the WSA competition in Huntington Beach, ripping her way to a second-place finish in her division. Earning a number of podium finishes this season, she is currently ranked second in the WSA’s Girls Under 18 division.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.