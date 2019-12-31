Grom of the Week: All of You

By Jake Howard

One of the biggest challenges of putting this surf page together every week is selecting a Grom of the Week.

Some of them land in the paper because of their contest results. Others get the nod based on a recommendation by a friend or parent. And some stand out from the pack because of their commitment to their community and making the world a better place.

But the reality is, there are a lot of amazing groms in Dana Point and San Clemente who haven’t graced these pages and definitely should have been spotlighted (please reach out if you know one).

So, while we celebrate the New Year and what’s to come, a tip of the cap to every single kid out there who loves getting in the ocean and getting after it. You are the next generation, and you will be the ones leading the charge in the future.

Some will enjoy competitive successes. Others will become stewards of the seas. And others will develop a fascination with shaping surfboards or perhaps working in the surf biz. And some will continue to simply surf for the pure enjoyment of it.

Whatever direction life leads, stay inspired, stay stoked and know that as an old bumper sticker read, “There’s nothing a good day of surfing can’t cure.”