Dedicated to her craft, 7-year-old Dana Point goofy-footer Alessia Roseberry has made it a point of hitting the surf every day during the month of September.

Embracing her role as an ambassador for the SurfAid’s “Make A Wave” challenge, her goal has been to surf every day for 30 days in order to raise awareness for their cause.

As part of the process, Alessia has branched out from her home break at Doheny to explore a range of spots along the Southern California coast, including La Jolla Shores, Cardiff Reef, Oceanside, Thalia Street and Huntington—all in the name of fundraising to help provide access to health care, clean water and sanitation to remote surf communities.

When not endeavoring to make the world a better place, Alessia surfs with San Clemente Surf Club under coach Anthony Maltese.

She made it through four heats to reach the final in the U-8 Boys/Girls division in the annual Doheny Longboard Association’s Menehune contest on June 24, and rounded out her summer by earning third in the U-6 Girls Division in the 27th annual Surf for the Sea competition in Oceanside on Sept. 10.

Capping a busy month of September, she was selected to participate in the WSL’s Rising Tides mentorship program at the Super Girl Surf Pro in Oceanside on Friday, Sept. 22, with an opportunity to spend time in the water with icons of women’s surf.

