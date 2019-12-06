Grom of the Week: Addison McPhillips

By Jake Howard

“She has to be the happiest, most stoked kid I have ever seen! Always has a smile and so respectful and kind.”

That’s how 13-year-old Addison McPhillips was described to San Clemente Times by a parent recommending her as a Grom of the Week. It’s hard to pass up a pitch like that.

An eighth-grader at Bernice Ayer Middle School in San Clemente, Addie started surfing at San Onofre with her dad, Iain, when she was 4 years old. These days, she’s graduated to ripping the peaks at T-Street and Trestles with her friends.

“Each day in the ocean, there is a new challenge, and I’m always learning something new,” Addie said when the SC Times caught up with her. “My favorite thing about surfing is that there’s no better place to be than in the ocean, and I get to surf with friends and family.”

Inspired by local shred queens Caroline Marks and Kirra Pinkerton, as well as Bethany Hamilton, Addie’s got some amazing role models to look up to and is stoked and motivated to give surfing her all.

“I hope surfing will take me to all the best surf spots around the world,” she said. “I love meeting new people and making new friends.”