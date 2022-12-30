There are enough amazing surfers in the McPhillips family that they could definitely field their own surf team. Leading the charge as of late is Addison McPhillips.

A junior at San Clemente High, she recently won the South Coast League individuals for the Tritons. A competitive weapon, McPhillips scored some big results and invaluable experience in USA Surfing and NSSA events over the past year.

When she’s not surfing with a jersey on, you can probably find the strong, powerful regular-footer with great style etched into her DNA in the water at spots such as T-Street and Trestles. But she’s also a keen traveler and loves chasing waves up and down the coast with her friends and family.

And when she and the cousins all get together for a session, it’s pure magic.

Not just a brilliant surfer, McPhillips is also a brilliant student. She’s currently riding high with a 3.8 GPA. Her favorite subject is Spanish, which makes sense considering how good the waves get south of the border.

With a new year upon us, we can’t wait to see what McPhillips and all her friends and family accomplish in 2023.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.