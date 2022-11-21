Golden Sweep: Dana Hills Boys, Girls Cross Country Teams, Noonan, Markow All Win CIF-SS Titles

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Zach Cavanagh

Dana Hills pulled off a double Division 3 sweep at the CIF-SS Cross Country Championships.

The Dolphins won both Division 3 team championships and both individual championships with winning runs by Allura Markow and Evan Noonan to run away with a handful of hardware last Saturday, Nov. 19, at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut.

The Dana Hills boys won their seventh CIF-SS championship and first since 2009, when the Dolphins won three straight, and the Dana Hills girls won their third CIF-SS title and first since 2008, which was the last time the Dolphins doubled up on CIF-SS championships.

Noonan is the fourth Dana Hills boy to claim a CIF-SS individual title and the second consecutive, after then-senior Jai Dawson won the Division 2 title last season. Markow is only the second Dana Hills girl to win a CIF-SS individual title along with Alaina Alvarez’s Division 1 title in 2009.

Saturday’s runs also marked the 15th top-two finish for the Dana Hills boys and the seventh for the Dolphins girls.

Both teams now move on to the CIF State Championships this Saturday, Nov. 26, at Woodward Park in Fresno. The Dana Hills boys will look for their first state title since 2009, and the girls will run for their first since 2008.

Allura Markow did not have much competition in the final meters of the @cifss girls Division 3 race at Mt. SAC. Dana Hills won the team championship, too … pic.twitter.com/ODnNfJsOnN — Steve Fryer (@SteveFryer) November 19, 2022

Markow paced a dominant effort for the Dana Hills girls at the CIF-SS Finals, as the Dolphins placed four runners in the top 15. Dana Hills beat runner-up South Torrance, 52-110.

Markow, a senior, led the way with a seven-second margin of victory to take the CIF-SS title at 17:31 in the 2.93-mile race. This is Markow’s third CIF-SS championship overall to go with two CIF-SS track titles in the 3,200-meter run.

Sophomore Annie Ivarsson worked her way into fifth place with a time of 18:17. Zoe Ott, a senior, finished 14th at 18:54, junior Cooper Murphy finished 15th at 19:01 and junior Paige Scheer rounded out the scoring five in 32nd at 19:38. Dana Hills also ran junior Quinci Lott in 46th at 20:04 and junior Tessa Anderson in 47th at 20:11.

Noonan led the Dana Hills boys with a 10-second margin of victory for the Division 3 title. Noonan, a sophomore, won the 2.93-mile race at 15:03.

Dana Hills put all five scoring runners in the top 30 to beat runner-up Moorpark, 89-125.

Garrett Woodruff, a junior, finished 15th at 15:57, junior Logan Harris finished 26th at 16:15, senior Jack Jones finished 28th at 16:19 and freshman Oliver Hunter rounded out the scoring five in 30th at 16:20. The Dolphins also ran junior Mike Ayala in 51st at 16:40 and senior Sam Hunter in 60th at 16:54.

For other local teams, the San Clemente boys, who beat out Dana Hills for the South Coast League title and won back-to-back Orange County Championships, won their first CIF-SS title with a tight finish in Division 1. JSerra’s girls also took the Division 4 title, and St. Margaret’s boys were runner-up in Division 5.

