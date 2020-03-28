Glasspar Brings a Classic American Seafood Hall to Dana Point

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

Chef Rob Wilson opened Glasspar in December 2019 with a purpose of bringing a classic American seafood hall to Dana Point. He says his restaurant focuses on thoughtfully sourced, respectfully prepared, and creatively presented ingredients.

While Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued executive orders to put a halt to dine-in options at restaurants, Wilson has modified his restaurant model to provide a seafood market out of his restaurant. The restaurant, which initially ceased operations altogether after the state-mandated dine-in closure, will reopen this weekend at noon, turning its raw bar into a fresh seafood market.

Wilson says Glasspar prides itself on responsibly and locally sourced seafood, including lobster and halibut, caught along Orange County’s coastline and swordfish from the Avalon Trench off the coast of Catalina. Stand-out dishes on Glasspar’s menu include Baja White prawns over housemade pappardelle, local line-caught swordfish, and Peruvian bay scallop ceviche.

“We saw an opportunity to meet a need in our community,” said Wilson. “Supermarkets are barren, but we have access to fresh-caught, high-quality seafood from our partners at Superior Seafood, and our raw bar is equipped to safely store and display it all. We’re in the business of feeding people, and we’re happy to do our part by providing the community with the fresh seafood they can’t find at the market at better-than-supermarket prices.”

Wilson works with his wife Annique Wilson and childhood friend Kirk Waldfogel in running Glasspar.

“I’ve always been tied to the coast, and Dana Point is especially close to my heart,” comments chef-owner Rob Wilson, whose 35-year career working for premier resorts has taken him all across the California coastline. “Dana Point is not only where I spent much of my childhood; it’s where I held my first restaurant job. Glasspar allows me to cook from my heart in the community where my journey began.”

The Glasspar Seafood Market will be open on Saturday and Sunday, March 28-29, from noon to 6 p.m. Glasspar will provide updates on hours on its social media pages. For more information, connect with Glasspar on Instagram at @glasspardanapoint or visit glasspar.com.