Girl Scouts Celebrate Tot-Lot Reopening at Sea Canyon Park

By Breeana Greenberg

The Girl Scouts of Troop 7574 celebrated the reopening of the tot-lot at Sea Canyon Park on Thursday, Oct. 27, after a 10-month effort of working with city officials to design a new play structure for the park.

After broken glass was found in the sand of the park’s tot-lot in late December 2021, Dana Point park officials closed the facility while looking to either replace the sand or put down rubberized material.

That’s when the local Brownie and Junior Scout troop, which often used the park for meetings and scout celebrations, stepped in to help. The troop wrote letters to the Dana Point Department of General Services, offering suggestions on how to renovate the space.

By May 2022, Troop 7674 broke ground on the project to renovate the tot-lot, equipped with plastic, golden shovels.

The new rubberized surface and play structure were completed on Oct. 21 with the Girl Scouts and city officials celebrating the grand-reopening Thursday afternoon.

Handing the bright red, large ceremonial scissors to members of the troop to help him cut the ribbon, Mayor Joe Muller said he was pleased to allow the girls to have the honors.

“Somebody else is going to cut this, not me,” he said, telling the Girl Scouts, “You guys did the work.”

“These girls actually took the initiative to say, ‘there’s a problem here, it’s not safe for these young kids to be here,’ and came to the city and asked for our help,” Muller continued. “Nothing makes me happier to see young kids that engage in community service, and these girls did that.”

