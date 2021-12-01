GALLERY: Turkey Trot Makes Strong Return to Dana Point

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Photos and Story by Breeana Greenberg

More than 8,000 runners participated in the 44th annual Dana Point Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving last week.

The holiday tradition consisted of a 10K, two different 5Ks and a one-mile Kids’ Gobble Wobble, as well as a health and wellness expo and a costume contest. The courses led runners throughout the Dana Point Harbor, near the Ocean Institute and along Pacific Coast Highway.

Mulenga Harry from Tucson, Arizona finished first in the 10K. Colin Hacker from Rancho Santa Margarita and Logan Broedner from San Juan Capistrano finished in first place in the two 5Ks.

Ninety-year-old veteran Robert Kohler ran the 5K carrying two American flags.

Dressed as a family of turkeys, parents Tyler and Alise Bowman, with daughter Brixton Bowman, won the group costume contest. Varpas Pereira won the adult costume contest, dressed as The Grinch.

During the festivities, the Boys and Girls Club of Capistrano Valley and the Music Preserves Foundation were each given $10,000, which was all raised from entry fees and donations to the event.

Breeana Greenberg is the city reporter for the Dana Point Times. She graduated from Chapman University with a bachelor of arts degree in English. Before joining Picket Fence Media, she worked as a freelance reporter with the Laguna Beach Independent. Breeana can be reached by email at bgreenberg@picketfencemedia.com

