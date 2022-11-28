GALLERY: Runners Come Out in Droves for 45th Annual Turkey Trot

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Story and Photos by Breeana Greenberg

Dana Point’s 45th annual Turkey Trot last week saw more than 9,000 runners from 48 different states and 13 different countries.

The annual Thanksgiving Day event on Nov. 24 featured a 5K, 10K, Combo 10K/5K and a Kid’s 1-mile Gobble Wobble, as well as a health and wellness expo and a costume contest. The courses led runners throughout the Dana Point Harbor, near the Ocean Institute and along Pacific Coast Highway.

Reid Buchanan from San Diego finished first in the 10K. Taryn Rawlings, also from San Diego, was the first woman to cross the finish line running the 10K.

Ninety-one-year-old veteran Robert Kohler—who celebrated his 92nd birthday two days after the race—ran the 5K carrying American and Ukrainian flags.

This year’s race benefited the Dana Point 5th Marine Regiment Support Group (DPMSG) and South County Outreach. The Dana Point Chamber of Commerce presented each organization with $10,000, which was all raised from entry fees and donations to the event.

For the first time, the Turkey Trot also featured a food and toy drive during the wellness expo, with pre-packaged food and items donated to South County Outreach and toys and cards donated to DPMSG.

Breeana Greenberg is the city reporter for the Dana Point Times. She graduated from Chapman University with a bachelor of arts degree in English. Before joining Picket Fence Media, she worked as a freelance reporter with the Laguna Beach Independent. Breeana can be reached by email at bgreenberg@picketfencemedia.com

