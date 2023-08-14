Dana Point’s inaugural Ramps and Reels kicked off in Doheny Village on Friday, Aug. 11, and carried on to Saturday, Aug. 12, with skateboarding and BMX demonstrations, a public street skate course, live music and movie screenings along Domingo Avenue.

The two-day event featured live BMX and skateboarding demonstrations on a 13-foot-tall, 30-foot-wide vertical, or vert, ramp. X Games athlete Mykel Larrin and professional BMXer Manuel Gatica Leiva were among the professionals hitting the vert ramp, along with vert skaters Josh Borden, Brian “Yoda” Upapong and Ruby Lilley.

Attendees could also show off their skating skills on a street skate course, which featured ramps, rails and quarter-pipes.

Ramps & Reels also featured performances from Bent Duo, Swill on Friday and BloodStains and SpliffRiff on Saturday. Behind the music stage at the end of the Domingo Ave cul-de-sac, a screen was erected where the city screened Back to the Future and the skateboarding film We Are Blood.

“The City was thrilled with the first-ever Ramps and Reels,” Mayor Mike Frost said in an email. “The turnout was incredible, we were very happy with the amount of local families and kids who attended.”

Marbo Productions Founder Mario Bonaventura noted the event was a good way to bring the community together and show off local talent.

“This is just a really great event with the City of Dana Point,” Bonaventura said. “It’s so community focused and you see everyone having a good time … skateboarding is what we do, and we love it.”

Professional skateboarder Christian Hosoi, who emceed the event, shared the importance of community events bringing residents together.

“These events are so important because we’re stimulating the vibe for the community, we’re letting them know that skateboarding, BMX, live music, getting together like this is how we connect,” Hosoi said.

“If you see the people that are having fun, you’ll feel the vibe of that and it’s important for not only this community but for every community around the world,” Hosoi continued. “This needs to be done everywhere and it’s starting right here in Dana Point.”

Frost added that the team that produced the event exceeded expectations.

“We will be evaluating doing the event in the future over the next few weeks and would love feedback from the community,” Frost said.