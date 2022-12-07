GALLERY: Pines Park Tree Lighting Spreads Yuletide Cheer

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Photos and Story Breeana Greenberg

Celebrating a tradition that first began in 1987, community members gathered in Capistrano Beach on Monday night, Dec. 5, to celebrate the lighting of the Christmas tree at Pines Park.

Ahead of the tree lighting, Santa arrived on the Jolly Trolley, taking photos and offering pre-packaged treats for kids attending the annual tree ceremony. “Santa’s elves” from the City of Dana Point’s Recreation Division also collected letters to Santa.

Carolers helped attendees get into the yuletide spirit, taking requests for favorite holiday songs.

The tree was decorated with red and gold bulbs, and laminated ornaments decorated by RH Dana Elementary School students.

Mayor Joe Muller and his son, William Muller, along with Councilmembers Jamey Federico and Michael Villar, gathered at the base of the tree to count down the illumination of the tree’s lights and decorations.

“I want to thank you all for coming out; the holiday season is so special. This is a bigger turnout than I think we had last year,” Joe Muller said, adding: “It’s great to see everyone coming out with all these kids, meeting Santa Claus; this is why we do what we do.”

Holiday festivities will continue with the “Surfin’ USA” Boat Parade of Lights, running in the Dana Point Harbor from Dec. 9-11.

