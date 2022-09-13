GALLERY: Ocean Institute Celebrates 38th Annual Maritime Festival

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Photos and text by Breeana Greenberg

Despite Tropical Storm Kay bringing rain and wind gusts to Dana Point on Friday, Sept 9, the Ocean Institute’s Maritime Festival sailed on.

This past weekend’s festivities kicked off on Friday night with Sails N’ Ales, which featured craft beer tasting from eight local breweries and live music from rock band The Trip.

Throughout the weekend, visiting tall ships Bill of Rights, Irving Johnson and Exy Johnson were docked at the Ocean Institute. Attendees had the opportunity to board the ships and learn about their history.

The Bill of Rights was built in 1971 as a replica of an 1860s schooner, which was primarily used for shipping and smuggling. Aboard, the Bill of Rights crew dressed in mid-19th century attire and answered questions about the ship.

Though the ships remained docked during the tropical storm on Friday night, visitors aboard the ships on Saturday and Sunday night were able to set sail off the coast of Dana Point, witness the crew at work and experience mock cannon battles.

On the shore, visitors could shop at local vendor booths at the Peddlers Village and learn about blacksmiths and pirates from reenactors in the pirate camp while enjoying beer and live music from Los Rios Rock School.

With the help of a friendly mermaid, families worked together to help a pirate find her treasure at the Mermaid Swim Show.

During this year’s festivities, the Ocean Institute hosted its inaugural Pirate and Mermaid Ball, where guests had the chance to don glittery mermaid dresses, 19th-century gowns and swashbuckling pirate costumes, while enjoying live music and specialty libations.

Breeana Greenberg

Breeana Greenberg is the city reporter for the Dana Point Times. She graduated from Chapman University with a bachelor of arts degree in English. Before joining Picket Fence Media, she worked as a freelance reporter with the Laguna Beach Independent. Breeana can be reached by email at bgreenberg@picketfencemedia.com

