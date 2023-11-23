More than 10,000 participants started their Thanksgiving festivities early with a run through the Dana Point Harbor for the 46th annual Turkey Trot.

The annual Thanksgiving Day event on Thursday, Nov. 23, encourages participants to “run the race before stuffing your face,” with the choice of running a 5K, 10K, Combo 10K/5K and a Kid’s Gobble Wobble.

The courses led runners through Dana Point Harbor, near the Ocean Institute and along Pacific Coast Highway.

Eric Avila, Nicolas Montanez and Christian Ricketts were the first men to finish the 10K. Taryn Rawlings, Mia Bergman and Stevie Lawrence-Wrist were the first women to cross the finish line running the 10K.

This year’s Gobble Wobble saw just under 1,000 kids participate in the 1-mile run.

Robert Kohler, a 92-year-old veteran—who will celebrate his 93nd birthday on Sunday—ran the 1-mile Gobble Wobble carrying two American flags. Before running, Kohler announced that this year would be his last time participating in the Turkey Trot.

The Thanksgiving morning event also featured a health and wellness expo and a costume contest. New this year, Doheny Bike raffled off an e-bike with 5K runner Jacob Amster winning the raffle.

This year’s race benefited the Pet Project Foundation and Dana Hills High School’s Dolphin Foundation. The Dana Point Chamber of Commerce presented each organization with $10,000, which was all raised from entry fees and donations to the event.