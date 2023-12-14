Boats lined with colorful strings of lights, decked with Santas and snowmen, candy canes and peppermints, cruised through the Dana Point Harbor for the 48th annual Harbor Boat Parade of Lights last weekend, from Friday, Dec. 8, through Sunday, Dec. 10.

This year’s “Candyland” theme brought out 72 boats vying for prizes in multiple categories such as best overall theme and most original.

Though the Dana Point Harbor’s Boat Parade of Lights has sailed on by, the public can still enjoy the themed light displays illuminating the harbor through Jan. 14.

Getting into the holiday spirit, Dana Point Harbor Partners has installed more than 700,000 LED lights throughout the marina with themed light displays, including a giant whale sculpture, lit-up palm trees, a giant beach ball ornament stack, and the iconic “Merry Kiss Me” arch.

The winners of the 48th annual Boat Parade of Lights will be announced during the marina’s awards reception on Jan. 11.

Check out the gallery of photos below provided by the Dana Point Harbor Partners.