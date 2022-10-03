GALLERY: Eddie Vedder and Co. Bring Rock Back to Dana Point with Ohana Festival

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Shawn Raymundo

Dozens of musical artists and bands, including legends like Stevie Nicks and Eddie Vedder rocked and rolled their way through Dana Point this past weekend for the annual Ohana Festival at Doheny State Beach.

Nicks, the Fleetwood Mac singer, closed out the first night of the jam-packed festival on Friday, Sept. 30, following performances by The Revivalists, Brittany Howard, Khruangbin and many more.

Jack White, of the White Stripes, gave a particularly face-melting performance on Saturday night, Oct. 1, before Pearl Jam frontman and festival founder Vedder capped off the day’s events that also included Billy Strings and Manchester Orchestra.

While taking the stage on Sunday, Oct. 2, the singer Pink put the final exclamation point on the festival that also featured groups like Broken Social Scene and St. Vincent, as well as art exhibits and panels with marine conservationists, researches and professional surfers.

Check out our gallery below see our photos of the festival’s musical acts.

Noga Erez

Manchester Orchestra

Eddie Vedder

Bill Strings

Khruangbin

Brittany Howard

Cautious Clay

Khruangbin



Inhaler

Manchester Orchestra

Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

Brittany Howard

Inhaler

Eddie Vedder

The Revivalists

Khruangbin

Cautious Clay

Cautious Clay

Bill Strings

Eddie Vedder



Manchester Orchestra

Noga Erez

Brittany Howard

Manchester Orchestra

Inhaler



St. Paul & The Broken Bones

Eddie Vedder

Cautious Clay

The Revivalists

Eddie Vedder

Jack White

Noga Erez

Manchester Orchestra

Inhaler



St. Paul & The Broken Bones

Brittany Howard

The Revivalists

Eddie Vedder

Jack White

Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

Inhaler



Photos: Breeana Greenberg and Shawn Raymundo

