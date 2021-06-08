GALLERY: Dana Hills’ Class of 2021 Celebrates Graduation After Extraordinary Year

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
Approximately 600 students received their high school diplomas and graduated on Thursday, June 3. The face-to-face graduation ceremony marked a return to tradition after last year’s graduation was a drive-through ceremony due to high COVID-19 metrics. The Class of 2021 underwent a mostly hybrid learning model for classes, mixing online and in-person instruction.
Photos: Alan Gibby/Zone 57
