Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

Gallery Dana Bay is announcing its latest art exhibition “Art Help for Heroes”—a consolidated effort to publicly acknowledge and artistically appreciate emergency responders and healthcare workers.

“We’re hoping the public will share this opportunity to show their appreciation for heroes…” said Dana Yarger, the gallery’s director. “There master artworks not only reflect the gifts and talents of each artist but these unique artworks become a historical symbol of the artists’ and the owners’ appreciation in support of heroes.”

The gallery has provided each artist a 16”x20” birch cradled panel with a challenge for each artist to create a timely and timeless statement in their own visual art communication on the same format. The art is universal and does not necessarily relate to our current circumstances, says Yarger, who also founded the project.

"The Gallery believes the spirit of the project will encourage generosity of support and command record prices for these historical artworks," Yarger said. "To encourage early offers and acquisition, several artists have created a confidential 'buy-it-now' price, when achieved, the artwork will be sold with no additional or higher offers."

Distribution of proceeds to HEROES will be made in cooperation with the Mission Hospital Foundation. Offers can be made via email to gallerydanabay@yahoo.com. There will not be any silent bidding. Offers will be kept confidential so the most generous supporters will own these works. The exhibition and availability of the artwork ends July 11. The starting price for each piece is $500.

Twenty art installations will be displayed with a private opening the weekend of June 19-21. The pieces will be presented through arthelpforheroes.com and social media and in Gallery Dana Bay for private previews beginning Monday, June 15.

Supporters will receive a letter of appreciation and free local delivery. The gallery will assist in shipping.

Gallery Dana Bay is located in the Dana Point Lantern District at 24682 Del Prado, Dana Point. For more information, call 949.276.7597.