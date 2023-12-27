Once again, paddleboarders donned festive holiday hats and costumes to splash through the harbor for the second Santa Paddle on Sunday, Dec. 17.

Participants were encouraged to dress in their most festive attire, dressing like reindeer, snowmen, elves, or Santa for the morning paddle through the Dana Point Marina.

After pausing to snap a few photos together, paddleboarders and kayakers launched out of Baby Beach. Paddlers then made their way around the island before returning to Baby Beach.

Harbor Patrol led out the group of paddlers, blasting holiday music from their vessel, Stand Up to Trash Founder and President Vicki Patterson said.

Patterson launched the paddling event last year as “a little fun event for the community.”

“It was just so fun to be a part of something so beautiful,” Patterson said.

This year, Westwind Sailing partnered with Stand Up to Trash to offer Santa Paddle participants a 20% discount on equipment rentals while donating $5 for every piece of equipment rented.

“It was really neat to be able to do that and participate and get people out on the water paddling for a good cause and paddling safely with life jackets,” Westwind Sailing Executive Director Diane Wenzel said.

The warm, 75-degree winter day gave paddleboarders “the opportunity to see what things are like out on the water,” Wenzel said. “It was super clear straight through to the bottom; you could see garibaldi, just gorgeous.”

“It was a good reminder that this is where that trash is going if you’re not conscientious about picking it up,” Wenzel continued. “Of course, we were picking up trash out there on the water as well.”

The event drew plenty of onlookers, Wenzel said, adding that it gave people an opportunity to see “what we do, our concern for the environment and our community. It was just really neat to be a part of.”

Wenzel added that during the event, she felt that participants shared a feeling of joy.

“Just joy, just grateful to live where we live and enjoy the things that we do and share stuff together … meet new friends and connect with old friends,” Wenzel said.

The event offers an opportunity to “get a little exercise, a little sunshine and just remember what the season is about,” Wenzel said.

“It’s about people getting together and sharing and enjoying and protecting the environment, and it just is really neat,” Wenzel continued.

Wenzel showed up to the event wearing a gingerbread hat, noting that she took the hat off when she went paddling since she didn’t want it to end up in the water.

“There were so many people—the best costumes, I think, I’ve really ever seen,” Patterson said. “I do not know where people shopped to get their costumes, they were so so good.”

“There were Santas, there was a guy dressed in a chimney costume,” Patterson continued. “They were just so creative. It’s a lot of fun.”

Patterson noted that the event offers participants a way to get to know one’s neighbors in a new way.

“There’s such a great paddle community, and it’s growing, and just to see another friendly face afterwards and remember them from the paddle, I think that’s a lot of fun,” Patterson said.

Next year, Patterson plans to extend the event, including a small breakfast of hot chocolate and doughnuts before paddlers hit the water, looking to have “a little bit more of a welcoming right before the paddle.”

“Everybody was already talking about, when we were leaving, ‘I can’t wait until next year,’ ” Patterson said. “So, that’s why I want to make it a little longer of a morning instead of just, come paddle and then leave.”

Check out the gallery of photos below provided by Jean-Paul Van Swae