Marking an academic milestone, the Dana Hills High Class of 2023 gathered on the school’s football field with faculty and dignitaries on Thursday, June 1, to celebrate commencement.

After crossing the stage to receive their diplomas, 2023 Dolphin of the Year Sophie Anderson, Scholar of Scholars Cole Villar, fellow graduating senior Austyn Perrone and DHHS National Honors Society President Trevor Nghiem remarked on the graduating class’s unique high school experience in their speeches.

“We began a journey together four years ago—fresh out of middle school and eager for a new and exciting adventure at Dana Hills—new friends, Friday night football games, parties,” Villar said. “Who would have guessed that several months later, we would be attending classes from home in our pajamas?”

Principal Brad Baker—often called “the Ted Lasso principal”—quoted the character from popular TV show that shares the same name when he reminded graduates to “embrace your inner goldfish, and don’t let setbacks define you.”

“Let them teach you. Keep moving forward with determination, resilience, and kindness; the world will be a better place because of it,” Baker said.

A trio of Dana Hills seniors, Lauren Bodnar, Annika Green and Piper Norton, gave a harmonic rendition of the National Anthem, and the Blue Lantern Jazz Ensemble sang “In My Life,” by the Beatles.

As Senior Class President Kempton Bohn led the graduates in turning their tassels from right to left, the 567 students making up the Class of 2023 tossed their caps in the air in celebration of their academic achievement.