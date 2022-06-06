GALLERY: Class of 2022 Celebrates Commencement

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Photos and Text by Breeana Greenberg

The Dana Hills High School Class of 2022 gathered with faculty, parents and community members on Thursday, June 2, to celebrate the culmination of the graduates’ academic journey.

Associated Student Union President JT Williams, ASU Vice President Ella Meissner and Dolphin of the Year Finalist Edgar Arteaga gave speeches echoing sentiments of change, perseverance, and opportunity.

As is tradition, graduates moved their tassels from right to left, signifying a milestone reached in their academic achievement, and looked to the sky as they tossed their caps in the air.

“Dolphins, I proudly present to you the Class of 2022 of the Dana Hills High School,” Principal Brad Baker said. “Congratulations seniors.”

Breeana Greenberg

Breeana Greenberg is the city reporter for the Dana Point Times. She graduated from Chapman University with a bachelor of arts degree in English. Before joining Picket Fence Media, she worked as a freelance reporter with the Laguna Beach Independent. Breeana can be reached by email at bgreenberg@picketfencemedia.com

