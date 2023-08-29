Residents, visitors and car enthusiasts alike filled Del Prado Avenue on Sunday, Aug. 27, for the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce’s annual Classic Car Show.

More than 300 cars were on display, including a vintage fire truck and a Rolls Royce that was once owned by Muhammad Ali.

This year, 22 awards were up for grabs. Chamber of Commerce President Vickie McMurchie previously explained that the head judge caters the award list to the types of vehicles registered for the show so that the winners well represent the demographic of cars displayed.

Richard Law’s 1929 LaSalle Dual Cowl Sport Phaeton won Best in Show and will be featured on next year’s event T-shirts.

Proceeds from the event go back to the Chamber of Commerce’s mission of supporting local small businesses and nonprofits.

Members of the Just Having Fun group display their classic cars in the Dana Point Post Office parking lot during the car show on Sunday, Aug. 27. Photo: Courtesy of the Just Having Fun Group

(From right) Dana Point Mayor Mike Frost awards Larry White’s 1960 Dodge D-100 Sweptline this year’s Mayor’s Cup award on Sunday, Aug. 27. Photo: Courtesy of the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce

Larry White’s 1960 Dodge D-100 Sweptline receives the Mayor’s Cup on Sunday, Aug. 27. Photo: Courtesy of the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce

Danielle Desimone of HŌM’s 1957 Volkswagen Bug wins the best VW award on Sunday, Aug. 27. Photo: Courtesy of the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce

Residents, visitors and car enthusiasts alike enjoy the more than 300 classic cars on display along Del Prado Avenue on Sunday, Aug. 27. Photo: Courtesy of the Josh Phillips/Monocle Media

Don Brown’s 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air won People’s Choice on Sunday, Aug. 27. Photo: Courtesy of the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce

The Award Winners for the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce’s Classic Car Show:

Mayor’s Cup

1960 Dodge D-100 Sweptline (Larry White)

People’s Choice

1957 Chevrolet Bel Air (Don Brown)

Restored or Unmodified American

1987 Buick Grand National (William Ogg)

Restored or Unmodified Foreign

1956 MG Type A Roadster (Chris Rafferty)

Hot Rod or Custom pre-1950 (closed/hardtop)

1933 Ford Highboy Coupe (Ed Dougan)

Hot Rod or Custom pre-1950 (roadster/convertible)

1946 Ford Convertible (David Tellem)

Best American Sports Car:

1967 Ford Mustang GT500 (Barry Arbuckle)

Best Chevrolet 1955-57:

1957 Chevrolet Bel Air (Mark Pilch)

Best Chevrolet 1958+:

​1959 Chevrolet Bel Air (Carson Lev)

Best Corvette pre-1963:

1962 Chevrolet Corvette (Jay Weil)

Best Corvette 1963+:

1967 Chevrolet Corvette 427 Roadster (Craig Clark)

Best Camaro:

1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 (Phil Glorioso)

Best GM Muscle Car:

1966 Chevrolet Chevelle (Oran Pentz)

Best Ford or Chrysler Muscle Car:

1973 Dodge Charger (Jeffrey Waldron)

Best Mustang:

1968 Ford Mustang (Shane Stephenson)

Best Porsche:

1964 356 SC (Kevin Wright)

Best Truck:

1975 Chevrolet C10 (Dan Lancaster)

Best Woody or Wagon:

1956 Chevrolet Nomad Wagon (Pat Fitzsimons)

Best VW:

1957 Volkswagen Bug (Danielle Desimone)

Best Interior:

1958 Chevrolet Pickup (Tom Rollins)

Best Engine:

1955 Chevrolet Corvette (Keith Tholin)