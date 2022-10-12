Friends of the Dana Point Library to Host Annual Holiday Book Sale

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Featured Image: Volunteer Emma Barbour leafs through donated books at the Friends of the Dana Point Library bookstore on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Photo: Breeana Greenberg

By Breeana Greenberg

Next weekend’s Holiday Book Sale, the Friends of the Dana Point Library’s biggest fundraising event of the year, will raise funds for adult and children’s programming and special events at the public library.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Library’s Community Room on Saturday, Oct. 22, the nonprofit will sell like-new books, cards, games and puzzles that have been donated.

“This special holiday sale supplements our regular bookstore sales, and we see this annual event as a community service, offering gently used books of the highest quality for purposes of gift giving,” Lisa Buchner, president of the Friends of the Dana Point Library Board, said in a recent media release.

Library Branch Manager Laura Blasingham added that the nonprofit’s support has helped the library offer unique events and programming for patrons.

“Friends support the library in so many ways—from furniture to audiovisual equipment to bestselling books to craft materials,” Blasingham said. “The community’s support and financial donations to the Friends result in tangible benefits you can see and experience with every library visit.”

The Friends of the Dana Point Library was founded in 1979 to support the local public library. Over the years, the organization has raised funds to replace skylights, furniture and projection systems, provide soundproofing and audio-visual equipment.

In addition to capital improvements, the Friends of the Dana Point Library raises funds for new books, summer programs and events.

“We buy about a third of all the new books coming into the library, so that is at the discretion of the librarian,” said Paul Strauss, a former board president.

Those interested in donating books to the Friends of the Dana Point Library can leave books at receiving bins to the side of the bookstore at any time of the day or night.

Volunteers help run the Friends of the Library Bookstore six days a week adjacent to the public library at 33841 Niguel Road, Dana Point. The bookstore is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Breeana Greenberg

Breeana Greenberg is the city reporter for the Dana Point Times. She graduated from Chapman University with a bachelor of arts degree in English. Before joining Picket Fence Media, she worked as a freelance reporter with the Laguna Beach Independent. Breeana can be reached by email at bgreenberg@picketfencemedia.com

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

