Orange County United Way is offering free tax preparation and electronic filing to low- and moderate-income individuals and families through its OC Free Tax Prep program.

Appointments can be made at the San Juan Capistrano Community Center and other regional locations. Multilingual preparers are available in most locations. Households that earned less than $60,000 in 2022 are eligible for free tax filing services.

“Last year, thousands of Orange County community members received free tax preparation services through OC Free Tax Prep, helping to return millions of dollars in tax refunds to local families,” said Susan B. Parks, president and CEO of Orange County United Way. “Our ultimate goal through OC Free Tax Prep is to help stabilize low- and moderate-income families, as well as stimulate the local economy. With help from dedicated volunteers, we look forward to helping even more families this year.”

The program offers two ways of filing—drop-off with an appointment, where an IRS-certified Volunteer Income Tax Assistance preparer files for a taxpayer, or where a taxpayer does it themselves online at myfreetaxes.com.