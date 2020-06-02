Free COVID-19 Testing for Essential Workers Without Access  

Dana Point Times staff

Appointments to get free COVID-19 testing are available to essential workers in San Juan Capistrano, Buena Park, Orange and Santa Ana who don’t have access to testing through their health care provider or employer.

Essential workers include first responders, social service workers, health care workers and more, and can be symptomatic or asymptomatic in order to get a PCR diagnostic test through OptumServe sites located in the mentioned cities.

To make an appointment, visit lhi.care/covidtesting or call 1.888.634.1123. To learn more about COVID-19 and testing, visit ochealthinfo.com/covidtest.