Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

According to documents obtained by Dana Point Times, the Enforcement Division of the Fair Political Practices Commission issued warning letters to the campaigns for Mark McGinn, Charles Payne and Joe Jaeger.

The division enforces provisions of the Political Reform Act. The letters were in response to a complaint filed against the three candidates regarding an alleged violation of campaign reporting requirements by failing to disclose a non-monetary contribution in a timely manner.

The FPPC found that the committees failed to disclose receipt of catering services received on Oct. 3, 2018 at the Headlands Clubhouse.

“This in-kind contribution was not disclosed on the pre-election campaign statement for the reporting period of September 23, 2018 through October 20, 2018 due on October 25, 201,” the warning letters stated.

Any goods or services received by a campaign committee at no charge are considered non-monetary contributions. Campaign committees are required to disclose on their campaign statements all contributions they receive valued at $100 or more.

The Enforcement Division stated in the letter that the agency is issuing a warning rather than a fine, due to amendments made to campaign statements.

“Failure to comply with the provisions of the Act in the future will result in monetary penalties of up to $5,000 for each violation,” the letter said.

In an article titled Clash of the Candidates, published Nov. 2, 2018, Dana Point Times reported on a meet-and-greet held Oct. 3 and receipts for Pacific Thyme Catering & Events, which listed services totaling $1,069.27.

