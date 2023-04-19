As an 18-year-old University of Wisconsin Civil Environmental Engineering student, Dana Yarger penned a report on solid waste disposal for The Wisconsin Engineer. He presented his research during the first Earth Day “teach-in” at the college in 1970.

Ahead of the first nationwide Earth Day celebrations, Yarger was tasked with developing a solid waste management plant to present alongside three other students speaking on environmental issues.

When then-Wisconsin Sen. Gaylord Nelson proposed the formation of an official Earth Day, the U.S. was in a period of tumult and protest over the Vietnam War.

“It was just the beginning of organized outrage,” said Yarger, a renowned local art director and owner of Gallery Dana Bay in the Lantern District.

“The Vietnam War was still on, there had been a lot of student activism, more people in the streets,” Yarger said. “It was kind of a wild time. And then there were some thoughts about, ‘we better take care of the earth’—really pioneered by an author, Rachel Carlson.”

Carlson’s book, The Silent Spring, which shed light on the use of pesticides and its impacts on the environment, sparked interest in environmental conservation, Yarger explained.

Taking a page from the “teach-ins” that began in protest over the war, Earth Day proponents gathered at university campuses, spreading information on how to better care for the planet and why it’s important.

Yarger added that there were Earth Day “teach-ins” celebrating the first national Earth Day on April 22, 1970 across many college campuses.

“Wisconsin captured a lot of the attention through Gaylord Nelson, the senator,” Yarger said of the Earth Day founder. “Therefore, the limelight of that shone on us, and we tried to do what we could to bring the public’s attention to these issues.”

As the editor of the Scientists for Social Responsibility magazine, Yarger said he was “kind of a voice between the technical people and social people, so I became aware of the issues.”

“We were very passionate at the time about being responsible environmental citizens,” Yarger continued.

The day ahead of that first Earth Day at the University of Wisconsin, Nelson and Sen. Mike Gravel of Alaska were featured speakers.

Yarger was featured in one of a series of discussions that touched on the engineering, sociological and biological aspects of pollution, where he shared his findings in his report, “Solid Waste Disposal.”

As editor of The Wisconsin Engineer, Yarger was tasked with researching solid waste management for the city of Madison, Wisconsin and “use it as a model to come up with a solid waste management plan.”

“That’s where my article—written as a young man at the time—people think that solid waste management is taking the trash out to the curb, they don’t think where it goes, how it has to be handled and all the economics of getting it somewhere, using it for something,” Yarger said.

“Solid Waste Disposal” was published in the March 1970 issue of The Wisconsin Engineer.

“It had these principles to help people, help the students understand, this is what air pollution is about, there’s things you can’t even smell. This is what water pollution is about and this is what solid waste management (is)—I don’t think I got the sexiest one,” Yarger joked.

As environmental scientists, Yarger noted that he and his peers “tried to give logic and practicality to the decision makers and leaders,” adding that the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency was a measure of success for early Earth Day proponents.

The EPA would not be formed until December 1970. Prior to the formation of the EPA, there had been a large oil spill in Santa Barbara in 1969 that had brought more attention to the lack of air and water quality regulations.

Yarger’s first job in government as an environmental engineer was to test wastewater treatment and chemicals. Yarger recalled facing animosity from businesses opposed to environmental inspections and regulations.

“I remember this one place that I was supposed to inspect, the guy asked me to leave his property with a shotgun in front of him,” Yarger said. “So, there was a lot of animosity from industry, even small industry, for people interfering with their business.”

“When you go into some family farm cheese factory and say, ‘you’ve got to stop dumping all this whey in the creek, it’s just a ditch which gets in the river, and it kills all the fish,’ they don’t care about that,” Yarger said.

Yarger added that his colleagues that stayed in environmental engineering did a lot of successful work.

Fifty-three years after the first earth day, and no longer working in the environmental engineering field, Yarger still works in conservation as U.S.A. Chairman of the Elephant Parade. Through the Elephant Parade, Yarger promotes awareness and support for endangered Asian elephants.

Yarger emphasizes, “E is for elephant and everything essential to our environment.”

Looking back at the birth of the Earth Day movement, Yarger added that people nowadays could learn from the early focus on finding solutions to environmental concerns.

“Life has gotten so complicated, and government is so contentious it’s hard to get people focused on a problem and coming up with a combination of solutions,” Yarger said. “Even the best of intentions and the best of planning gets derailed by other people having other priorities.”

With this Saturday, April 22, marking the 53rd anniversary of Earth Day, Gallery Dana Bay will offer 15% off Elephant Parade replicas throughout the weekend.