Former DHHS Student Pleads ‘Not Guilty’ to Vehicular Manslaughter

By Costa B. Pappas

Mason Howard, 22, of Laguna Niguel pled not guilty after being charged with vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence and faces a sentencing enhancement for fleeing the scene of a crime.

Howard was arrested on Saturday, April 17, after running over Kimberly Bennett, 33, of San Bernardino while allegedly driving under the influence. According to officers, Howard had an odor of alcohol on his breath and his eyes were bloodshot and watery. He initially refused a breath test and blood test, and a search warrant for blood evidence was later signed to draw his blood into evidence.

Howard was previously charged for DUI on two separate occurrences. His first case placed him on DUI probation, which ended in January 2021, and his second case is pending in San Diego County.

Howard’s next court date is for a felony settlement conference on June 11 at the Hall of Justice in Riverside. Visit danapointtimes.com for updates.

