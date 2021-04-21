Former Dana Hills High School Student Held on $1M Dollar Bail

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Costa B. Pappas

A former Dana Hills High School student was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and driving under the influence last Saturday in Riverside on April 17.

Mason Rodney Howard, 22, of Laguna Niguel was arrested that night after his 2003 red Ford Ranger slammed into a 33-year-old San Bernardino woman on the 4600 block of Mission Inn Avenue. Howard fled the scene where a witness followed him until officers could detain him.

The victim was tending to an injured small dog that had been previously struck by a vehicle. She was standing in the roadway, in the path of Howard’s truck when the collision occurred. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, said RPD Officer, Sergeant Ryan Taack.

According to police, alcohol appears to have been a contributing factor, but further details on intoxication levels have not been released.

Earlier in the day Howard uploaded a video onto his Instagram with the caption “D*mn, good Saturday” along with a clip of his vehicle off-roading in an unknown location, and at one point driving alongside of a body of water.

The identity of the woman had not been released at the time of the article. The status of the dog she was attending remain unknown. Howard was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center over the weekend in lieu of $1 million bail.

Anyone with information regarding the collision are urged to call Riverside Police Traffic Detective G. Anderson at (951)826-8723 or ganders@riversideca.gov.

