The food drive organized by the City of Dana Point and Dana Point Surf Club Saturday morning, May 2, collected more than 500 bags of donated food.

Since the start of stay at home orders and business closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increased need for food and basic supplies such as cleaners, paper towels, and toilet paper.

“Our community truly appreciates our Dana Point Surf Club for their continued commitment in all aspects of Dana Point life, both in and out of the ocean,” said club president Eric Diamond. “We are a family here. Thanks to our volunteers for their service, Team Rubicon and the City, but most importantly for all the cars and familiar faces that came through and dropped food and supplies off. Great to see Locals giving back.”

The city counted 172 cars that came through to drop off much needed food and essential items for seniors and families. The volunteers were also treated to lunch donated by a local Dana Point Subway.