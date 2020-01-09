First Coffee Chat Guest Announced for New Year

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

The first guest of 2020 to speak at Dana Point Civic Association’s coffee chat will be Kirsten Vital, Superintendent of Capistrano Unified School District.

The first coffee chat of the New Year will be held on Friday, Jan. 17 at 8:30 a.m. at Coffee Importers in Dana Point Harbor.

According to an announcement from Dana Point Civic Association, Vital will provide an update on future projects planned for CUSD, ahead of the bond measures that will be placed on the March 2020 primary election ballot.

The CUSD Board of Trustees voted unanimously in October in favor of placing a pair of regional bond measures to upgrade schools on the March 2020 Primary Election ballot. The vote was a major step in the district’s efforts to secure funds to help upgrade educational facilities and renovate schools in Aliso Viejo, Dana Point, Laguna Niguel and San Clemente.

The two bond measures—with one to go before voters in San Clemente and Capistrano Beach, while the other will be decided on by voters in Aliso Viejo, Dana Point and Laguna Niguel—propose a levy of $34 for every $100,000 of assessed taxable property value.

Collectively, Aliso Viejo, Dana Point and Laguna Niguel make up the Western Schools Facilities Improvement District, or SFID 3. If voters in those cities pass the bond, it’s expected to provide CUSD with $293 million in proceeds.

A large percentage of the funds raised from the Western SFID bond would pay to construct new buildings and renovate facilities at Dana Hills High School, Aliso Niguel High School and Niguel Hills Middle School.

At Dana Hills High, the funding will help pay for the installation of a heating, ventilation and air conditioning system in the gym, construct classroom buildings to replace the old portable classrooms, as well as build a theater for performing arts and athletic facilities for fitness and aquatic programs.

Coffee will be complimentary, provided by Coffee Importers. Coffee chats are held at 34531 Golden Lantern, Dana Point.