First 2 Candidates Launch Election Bids for Council

By Breeana Greenberg

Two candidates have submitted forms signifying their intent to run for City Council this November.

Incumbent Councilmember Jamey Federico plans to run for reelection in District 3 and Planning Commission Chair John Gabbard submitted his intent to run for the District 1 seat.

Federico, who served as Dana Point’s mayor in 2021, was first elected to represent District 3 in 2018.

Gabbard has been on the Planning Commission since March 2021 and was appointed its chair in April 2020.

The Candidate Intention Statements, 501 forms, must be filled out prior to receiving campaign funds. The nomination period for the upcoming election runs from July 18 to Aug. 12, but candidates may submit 501 forms ahead of the nomination period.

Breeana Greenberg

Breeana Greenberg is the city reporter for the Dana Point Times. She graduated from Chapman University with a bachelor of arts degree in English. Before joining Picket Fence Media, she worked as a freelance reporter with the Laguna Beach Independent. Breeana can be reached by email at bgreenberg@picketfencemedia.com

