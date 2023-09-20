A fire broke out in a detached garage behind a two-story duplex on Vista Del Mar late Tuesday night, Sept. 19.

Orange County Fire Authority crews responded to the fire at 10:54 p.m. on the 26000 block of Vista Del Mar, OCFA Capt. Thanh Nguyen explained.

When crews arrived on the scene, they “found a large volume of fire towards the back of the structure,” Nguyen said.

The fire in the detached garage had expanded to the two-story duplex in front of it, Nguyen said.

OCFA evacuated the structure and there was one person reported injured who was treated and transported by paramedics, Nguyen said.

The fire was contained to the garage and second floor of the duplex, Nguyen said. Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring homes.

OCFA investigators were on the scene last night. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story.