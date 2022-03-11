Fins on the Fairway

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Dana Hills boys golf enjoying best start in several years

By Zach Cavanagh

The Dana Hills boys golf team is rolling down the center of the fairway to open its 2022 season.

The Dolphins (4-0) are unbeaten through their first month, with an additional impressive team and individual win at the Servite Tournament on Feb. 28.

Dana Hills is coming off another successful campaign under head coach Glenn Forster, who enters his eighth season at the helm of the program. The Dolphins captured their seventh consecutive league title last season, sharing the South Coast League championship with Tesoro. Dana Hills also finished fourth in CIF-SS Division 2 last season, which marked the seventh consecutive time the Dolphins have finished fourth or better.

Dana Hills moved up to Division 1 this season, and Forster scheduled accordingly. However, the Dolphins have only continued to rise and haven’t missed a step against tough competition.

“I have really been impressed with this group of athletes,” Forster said. “Not only are they playing well, but they are really supportive of each other and put the team first.”

The Dolphins kicked off the season with back-to-back victories against Trinity League foes. Dana Hills defended its home course at El Niguel Country Club with a down-to-the-wire win against Santa Margarita, 188-189, on Feb. 15 and a stronger win over JSerra, 178-195, on Feb. 24.

The Dolphins took that Trinity League experience to the Servite Tournament on Feb. 28 at Western Hills Country Club in Chino Hills.

The Dana Hills golf team is off to its best start in coach Glenn Forster’s eight seasons, including an impressive victory at the Servite Tournament. Photo Courtesy of Glenn Forster

Dana Hills won the tournament with an overall score of 363, just 3-over par and the second-best score in the tournament’s history. The best score in tournament history was 359 by a Servite team that had current PGA Tour star Patrick Cantlay on its roster. The Dolphins bested league rival and reigning CIF-SS Division 2 champion Tesoro, which took second at 382, and tournament host Servite, which took third at 385.

Dolphins senior Zac Voss took top individual honors by carding a 70, and sophomore Nick Fry tied for second with a 71. Fry tied with Servite’s Jack Cantlay, younger brother of Patrick Cantlay. Dana Hills freshman Nick Davis was right behind with a 72.

Dana Hills rolled right out of that tournament win into more nonleague matches over the following two days. Dana Hills beat Beckman, 182-205, at Tustin Ranch on March 1, and held off Torrey Pines, 178-187, at home on March 2. It was the Dolphins’ first win over Torrey Pines in eight seasons.

The Dolphins have been led by young faces and newcomers to the roster.

Davis, a freshman, has the Dolphins’ best scoring average this season, averaging 1.2 strokes under par for nine holes. Forster said Davis announced his arrival to the team immediately with a 32 on the front nine at El Niguel in his first round this season—the best round Forster has seen since becoming Dana Hills coach.

Voss is new to the Dolphins this season after competing in junior tournaments for several years. Voss is averaging 0.5 strokes under par per nine holes.

Fry is the best returner for Dana Hills, but he’s still just a sophomore. As a freshman, Fry advanced to the CIF-SS individual finals. Fry is averaging 0.2 over par per nine holes.

Dana Hills competed in Aliso Niguel’s Wolverine Tournament at Aliso Viejo Country Club on Monday, March 7, and began a home-and-home with Corona del Mar on Tuesday, March 8, at El Niguel. The Dolphins go on the road against the Sea Kings on Monday, March 14.

Dana Hills opens South Coast League play in a match that ultimately could decide the league title. The Dolphins play Tesoro at Arroyo Trabuco on March 22 and host the Titans at El Niguel on March 23.

Zach Cavanagh Zach Cavanagh is the sports editor for Picket Fence Media. Zach is a California Journalism Award winner and has covered sports in Orange County since 2013. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @ZachCav and follow our sports coverage on Twitter @SouthOCSports. Email at zcavanagh@picketfencemedia.com.

