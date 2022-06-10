Fictitious Business Statement: Mindfuli

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20226634371
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as
1.MINDFULI
34232 PACIFIC COAST HWY, SUITE D
DANA POINT, CA 92629
1B. BEWELLLINE
Full Name of Registrant(s):
ALTER LIFE SCIENCES, LLC
24232 PACIFIC COAST HWY, SUITE D
DANA POINT, CA 92629
This business is conducted by an UN Limited Liability Company.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: n/a
ALTER LIFE SCIENCES, LLC/s/ANDREW POLSKY, MANAGING MEMBER/MANAGER
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 05/10/2022.
Published in: Dana Point Times
June 3, 10, 17, 24, 2022
