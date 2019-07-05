Legal Notices

Fictitious Business Name

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20196544913

The following person(s) is doing business as:

EL CHINGON

8687 IRVINE CENTER DR

IRVINE, CA 92618

Full Name of Registrant(s):

GBOD HOSPITALITY GROUP

515 5TH AVENUE, SUITE 200

SAN DIEGO, CA 92101

The business is conducted by a Limited Liability Company.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the

Fictitious Business Name or Names listed above on: n/a

/s/GBOD HOSPITALITY GROUP, PATRICK DAVOUDI

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County

On 05/28/19

Publish: Dana Point Times

JUN 21, 28 JUL 5, 12, 2019

