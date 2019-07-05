FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20196544913
The following person(s) is doing business as:
EL CHINGON
8687 IRVINE CENTER DR
IRVINE, CA 92618
Full Name of Registrant(s):
GBOD HOSPITALITY GROUP
515 5TH AVENUE, SUITE 200
SAN DIEGO, CA 92101
The business is conducted by a Limited Liability Company.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the
Fictitious Business Name or Names listed above on: n/a
/s/GBOD HOSPITALITY GROUP, PATRICK DAVOUDI
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County
On 05/28/19
Publish: Dana Point Times
JUN 21, 28 JUL 5, 12, 2019
comments (0)