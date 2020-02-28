Fictitious Business Name: Tousled Tabby

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20206567060

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:

TOUSLED TABBY

33402 BREEZY PL

DANA POINT CA 92629

Full Name of Registrant(s):

ALLIE HOLEN

33402 BREEZY PL

DANA POINT CA 92629

This business is conducted by an individual.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.

/s/ALLIE HOLEN

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 02/04/2020.

Published in: Dana Point Times

February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 2020