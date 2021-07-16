Fictitious Business Name: TMG Home Loans

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20216609949
The following person(s) is doing business as:
1) TMG HOME LOANS
31726 RANCHO VIEJO ROAD, SUITE 205
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA 92675
ADDITIONAL FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME(S):
1B) MAUN CAPITAL
1C) THE MAUN GROUP
Full Name of Registrant(s):
TMG REALTY
31726 RANCHO VIEJO ROAD, SUITE 205
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA 92675
This business is conducted by a CA Corporation.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the
Fictitious Business Name or Names listed above on: 07/01/2021
/s/TMG REALTY/BRENDAN MAUN, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
This statement was filed with the Orange County Clerk-Recorder
On 07/07/2021
Publish: Dana Point Times
July 16, 23, 30, August 6, 2021
