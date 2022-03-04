Fictitious Business Name: Tech Expert Guys

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20226626151
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
TECH EXPERT GUYS
2400 BARRANCA PARKWAY SUITE 2104
IRVINE, CA 92606
Full Name of Registrant(s):
INNOWEST TECHNOLOGY LLC
356 SANTA BARBARA
IRVINE, CA 92606
This business is conducted by a CA Limited liability Co.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the
fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A
INNOWEST TECHNOLOGY LLC/S/SALIH BAL/SALIH BAL MANAGING MEMBER/MANGER
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 1/28/2022.
Published in: Dana Point Times
February 11, 18, 25, March 4, 2022
