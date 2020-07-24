Fictitious Business Name: Sunnyside Ichego

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20206579905
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
SUNNYSIDE ICHIGO
316 S. CLEMENTINE ST
ANAHEIM, CA 92805
Full Name of Registrant(s):
ANABELLE DIMANG
316 S. CLEMENTINE ST
ANAHEIM, CA 92805
This business is conducted by an individual.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: n/a
/s/ Anabelle Dimang
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 7/17/2020.
Published in: Dana Point Times
July 24, 31, August 7, 14, 2020
comments (0)