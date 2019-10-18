Legal Notices

Fictitious Business Name: Studio North

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20196554901

The following person(s) is doing business as:

STUDIO NORTH

27301 CAPISTRANO BLUFFS ROAD

CAPISTRANO BEACH, CA 92624

Full Name of Registrant(s):

SUMMER ANNE STEPHENSON

27401 CAPISTRANO BLUFFS ROAD

CAPISTRANO BEACH, CA 92624

The business is conducted by an individual.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the

Fictitious Business Name or Names listed above on: n/a

/s/SUMMER STEPHENSON

This statement was filed with the County Clerk-Recorder of Orange County

On 09/17/2019

Publish: DANA POINT TIMES

October 11, 18, 25, November 1, 2019

 

 

 

 

