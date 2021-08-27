Fictitious Business Name Statement: Frosting and Batter

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20216612897
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
FROSTING AND BATTER
562 TRAVERSE DR
COSTA MESA, CA 92626-9262
Full Name of Registrant(s):
HEATHER D. WATTERS
562 TRAVERSE DR
COSTA MESA, CA 92626
This business is conducted by an individual.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the
fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A
/s/HEATHER WATTERS
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 08/11/21.
Published in: Dana Point Times
August 20, 27, September 3, 10, 2021
