Fictitious Business Name Statement: Accent Portraits by Diana

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20226628196
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
1A. ACCENT PORTRAITS BY DIANA
32281 CAMINO CAPISTRANO, C104
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA 92675
ADD’L FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAMES:
1B. SAN JUAN PHOTO & DIGITAL
Full Name of Registrant(s)
SCOTT SCHMITT
31282 VIA FAJITA
SAN JUAN CAPO, CA 92675
This business is conducted by a CA Corporation.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the
fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A
SCOTT SCHMITT/S/SCOTT SCHMITT/PACIFIC INTERVISION, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 2/23/2022.
Published in: Dana Point Times
March 18, 25, April 1, 8, 2022
