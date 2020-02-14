Legal Notices

Fictitious Business Name: Sharp Ace Art

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20206564522

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:

SHARP ACE ART

6152 STANTON AVE #F108

BUENA PARK CA 90621

Full Name of Registrant(s):

LAUREN NILA MORALES

6152 STANTON AVE #F108

BUENA PARK CA 90621

This business is conducted by an individual.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 01/01/2020.

/s/LAUREN MORALES

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 01/10/2020.

Published in: Dana Point Times

February 7, 14, 21, 28, 2020

 

