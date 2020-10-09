Fictitious Business Name: Save Doheny Election Campaign

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20206585730

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:

SAVE DOHENY ELECTION CAMPAIGN

34605 VIA CATALINA

CAPISTRANO BEACH, CA 92624

Full Name of Registrant(s):

MARKUS J LENGER

34605 VIA CATALINA

CAPISTRANO BEACH, CA 92624

This business is conducted by an individual.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: n/a

/s/Markus Lenger

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 9/28/2020.

Published in: Dana Point Times

October 9, 16, 23, 30, 2020

