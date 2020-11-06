Fictitious Business Name: Salt Creek Designs

…

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20206587177

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:

SALT CREEK DESIGNS

25901 PORTOFINO UNIT 181

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA 92677

Full Name of Registrant(s):

COLIN MOORE

25901 PORTOFINO UNIT 181

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA 92677

SAMANTHA MOORE

25901 PORTOFINO UNIT 181

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA 92677

This business is conducted by a married couple.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: n/a

/s/COLIN MOORE

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 10/16/2020.

Published in: Dana Point Times

November 6, 13, 20, 27, 2020

