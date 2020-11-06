Legal Notices

Fictitious Business Name: Salt Creek Designs

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20206587177
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
SALT CREEK DESIGNS
25901 PORTOFINO UNIT 181
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA 92677
Full Name of Registrant(s):
COLIN MOORE
25901 PORTOFINO UNIT 181
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA 92677
SAMANTHA MOORE
25901 PORTOFINO UNIT 181
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA 92677
This business is conducted by a married couple.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: n/a
/s/COLIN MOORE
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 10/16/2020.
Published in: Dana Point Times
November 6, 13, 20, 27, 2020

