Fictitious Business Name: Rum Shop Publishing

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20216612198
The following person(s) is doing business as:
RUM SHOP PUBLISHING
32776 SAIL WAY
DANA POINT, CA 92629
Full Name of Registrant(s):
JAN MEYER
32776 SAIL WAY
DANA POINT, CA 92629
This business is conducted by An Individual.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the
Fictitious Business Name or Names listed above on: N/A
JAN MEYER/s/JAN MEYER
This statement was filed with the Orange County Clerk-Recorder
On 08/03/2021
Publish: Dana Point Times
August 20, 27, September 3, 10, 2021
