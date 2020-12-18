Fictitious Business Name: Rinse

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20206590490
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
RINSE
26921 CALLE MARIA
CAPISTRANO BEACH, CA 92624-9262
Full Name of Registrant(s):
KANDACE PATTERSON
26921 CALLE MARIA
CAPISTRANO BEACH, CA 92624
This business is conducted by an Individual
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: n/a
/s/KANDACE PATTERSON
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 11/30/2020.
Published in: Dana Point Times
Dec 18, 25, 2020, Jan 1, 8, 2021
